217 Lakebreeze Circle

Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath In Lake Mary! Must See! - Come take a look at this charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a split floor plan. Freshly painted! Several great features of the home include a kitchen stocked with all stainless appliances, tile floors throughout, a quaint fenced backyard with a pergola for gardening and more! Washer, dryer and refrigerator in the garage come "as is." Two car garage. Close to Sunrail line, I-4 and Lake Mary Blvd., shopping and entertainment in the Lake Mary area. This property will go fast!!! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917471)