All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 217 Lakebreeze Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
217 Lakebreeze Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

217 Lakebreeze Circle

217 Lake Breeze Circle · (407) 766-9353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

217 Lake Breeze Circle, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 217 Lakebreeze Circle · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath In Lake Mary! Must See! - Come take a look at this charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a split floor plan. Freshly painted! Several great features of the home include a kitchen stocked with all stainless appliances, tile floors throughout, a quaint fenced backyard with a pergola for gardening and more! Washer, dryer and refrigerator in the garage come "as is." Two car garage. Close to Sunrail line, I-4 and Lake Mary Blvd., shopping and entertainment in the Lake Mary area. This property will go fast!!! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Lakebreeze Circle have any available units?
217 Lakebreeze Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Lakebreeze Circle have?
Some of 217 Lakebreeze Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Lakebreeze Circle currently offering any rent specials?
217 Lakebreeze Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Lakebreeze Circle pet-friendly?
No, 217 Lakebreeze Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 217 Lakebreeze Circle offer parking?
Yes, 217 Lakebreeze Circle offers parking.
Does 217 Lakebreeze Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Lakebreeze Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Lakebreeze Circle have a pool?
No, 217 Lakebreeze Circle does not have a pool.
Does 217 Lakebreeze Circle have accessible units?
No, 217 Lakebreeze Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Lakebreeze Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Lakebreeze Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Lakebreeze Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Lakebreeze Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 217 Lakebreeze Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity