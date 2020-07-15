All apartments in Seminole County
1790 Marshall Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1790 Marshall Drive

1790 Marshall Drive · (407) 772-5555
Location

1790 Marshall Drive, Seminole County, FL 32750

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1790 Marshall Drive · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Longwood- Priced to Rent! - This lovely three bedroom, two bath, 1,410 sqft home in Longwood is ready for you to call home! Upon entry, you will notice the large open area with the living room that leads into the kitchen. The kitchen has upgraded counter tops with dark wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher. Off to the side of the kitchen is the dinette area, a perfect spot to enjoy your morning breakfast. Off to the side of the kitchen and living area are some built ins, a great spot to store your favorite decor items while also saving space. The living room and bedrooms feature wood flooring and the kitchen has ceramic tile. On the other side of the home are the bedrooms. The master is spacious and the bathroom has a shower tub combo. Down the hall are the guest bedrooms and guest bath. The bedrooms are well-sized and have spacious reach in closets.The garage is incredibly spacious with room to fit two vehicles and even more with the amount of storage space that is available. The back of the garage features counters and cabinetry- this space is a must have for those who like to build and create. This home is located in the heart of Longwood, right off of state road 434 and very close to the I4 overpass. This home has easy access to I4, shopping, dining, entertainment, and more! Take a look at this beautiful home today!

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.

(RLNE5866986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1790 Marshall Drive have any available units?
1790 Marshall Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1790 Marshall Drive have?
Some of 1790 Marshall Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1790 Marshall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1790 Marshall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1790 Marshall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1790 Marshall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1790 Marshall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1790 Marshall Drive offers parking.
Does 1790 Marshall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1790 Marshall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1790 Marshall Drive have a pool?
No, 1790 Marshall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1790 Marshall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1790 Marshall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1790 Marshall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1790 Marshall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1790 Marshall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1790 Marshall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
