1784 MEADOWGOLD LANE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The front exterior features a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio, a screened-in porch, and a privacy fence, all perfect for outdoor entertaining or your morning cup of coffee. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, and the bedrooms are all complete with plush carpeting for your comfort. Each room is lit with ample amounts of natural lighting, and the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and lots of cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment.