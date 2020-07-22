144 Springwood Cir, #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Coming soon Wont Last 1 bedroom 1 bath Ground floor condo - Offering this 1 bedroom 1 bath, with walk-in closets, All kitchen appliances, cherry wood cabinets; this Condo offers lots of charm; it is conveniently located on the Ground floor great for bringing home the groceries with easy access and laundry on-site 50 steps away from the pool at Springwood Village! available 4/1/2020 don't miss out this great affordable unit with beautiful community pool, close to all shopping; will set up showing to serious inquiries only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3613030)