Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

144 Springwood Cir, #A

144 Springwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

144 Springwood Circle, Seminole County, FL 32750

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Coming soon Wont Last 1 bedroom 1 bath Ground floor condo - Offering this 1 bedroom 1 bath, with walk-in closets, All kitchen appliances, cherry wood cabinets; this Condo offers lots of charm; it is conveniently located on the Ground floor great for bringing home the groceries with easy access and laundry on-site 50 steps away from the pool at Springwood Village! available 4/1/2020 don't miss out this great affordable unit with beautiful community pool, close to all shopping; will set up showing to serious inquiries only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3613030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Springwood Cir, #A have any available units?
144 Springwood Cir, #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 144 Springwood Cir, #A currently offering any rent specials?
144 Springwood Cir, #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Springwood Cir, #A pet-friendly?
No, 144 Springwood Cir, #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 144 Springwood Cir, #A offer parking?
No, 144 Springwood Cir, #A does not offer parking.
Does 144 Springwood Cir, #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Springwood Cir, #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Springwood Cir, #A have a pool?
Yes, 144 Springwood Cir, #A has a pool.
Does 144 Springwood Cir, #A have accessible units?
No, 144 Springwood Cir, #A does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Springwood Cir, #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Springwood Cir, #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Springwood Cir, #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Springwood Cir, #A does not have units with air conditioning.
