107 Vista Verdi Cir #209

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Gated Community! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Heathrow/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Notting Hill!This second floor unit features a spacious Family Room with built-ins and wood laminate floors, covered patio, laundry room with washer and dryer, and nice size bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops and upgraded cabinetry. This community offers two nice pools, huge clubhouse, exercise facility and tennis court.Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School.Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3151369)