Seminole County, FL
107 Vista Verdi Cir #209
107 Vista Verdi Cir #209

Location

107 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Gated Community! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Heathrow/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Notting Hill!This second floor unit features a spacious Family Room with built-ins and wood laminate floors, covered patio, laundry room with washer and dryer, and nice size bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops and upgraded cabinetry. This community offers two nice pools, huge clubhouse, exercise facility and tennis court.Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School.Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3151369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 have any available units?
107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 have?
Some of 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 currently offering any rent specials?
107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 pet-friendly?
No, 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 offer parking?
No, 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 does not offer parking.
Does 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 have a pool?
Yes, 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 has a pool.
Does 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 have accessible units?
No, 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Vista Verdi Cir #209 does not have units with air conditioning.
