888 BLVD OF THE ARTS

ANNUAL FURNISHED* or UNFURNISHED* GULF OF MEXICO* LUXURY, RENTAL* 2Beds 2Bath BRITE & SUNNY* Condo featuring 180-DEGREE* Spectacular Views of SARASOTA BAY* & the INTERCOASTAL Waterway* Beautifully & COMPLETELY REMODELED* No expense spared* This open spacious (1729 SF) contemporary floor plan offers panoramic 180-DEGREE water views of SARASOTA BAY* & the Intercoastal Waterway from every main room or from either of the 2 private balconies. Watch the skies light up with magnificent colorful sunsets. Relax and enjoy the boating activity, dolphins, manatees and birds – it’s an ongoing show! Conveniently located on the perimeter of downtown Sarasota nestled on its own peninsula for added privacy. Chef’s kitchen featuring high-end appliances, convection wall oven and microwave, induction cooktop, and custom cabinetry with plenty of upgrades. The dining room features a custom-built dry bar with dual temperature wine refrigerator. Washer/dryer in unit. **The spacious condo is offered UNFURNISHED* – HOWEVER, owner may consider FURNISHING IT* if tenant requires it** Both balconies feature new hurricane-rated sliding doors plus natural stone knee walls with a decorative tile ledge. This highly desirable community offers 2 heated bay front swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, 2 tennis courts, sauna, concierge services 7 days/week, 24/7 staffed gatehouse, storage locker, assigned underground parking, charging station for electric cars and boat slips are available! Close to downtown theatres, restaurants and shops. Just minutes to St. Armands Circle and Lido Beach* CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE VAN WEZEL PERFORMING ARTS, FINE RESTAURANTS AT TH RITZ CARLTON, WESTIN HOTEL, MARINA JACK...just to name a few. It is Paradise Waiting for You* Call to book now*