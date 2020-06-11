All apartments in Sarasota
888 BLVD OF THE ARTS

888 Boulevard of the Arts · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

888 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
media room
sauna
tennis court
ANNUAL FURNISHED* or UNFURNISHED* GULF OF MEXICO* LUXURY, RENTAL* 2Beds 2Bath BRITE & SUNNY* Condo featuring 180-DEGREE* Spectacular Views of SARASOTA BAY* & the INTERCOASTAL Waterway* Beautifully & COMPLETELY REMODELED* No expense spared* This open spacious (1729 SF) contemporary floor plan offers panoramic 180-DEGREE water views of SARASOTA BAY* & the Intercoastal Waterway from every main room or from either of the 2 private balconies. Watch the skies light up with magnificent colorful sunsets. Relax and enjoy the boating activity, dolphins, manatees and birds – it’s an ongoing show! Conveniently located on the perimeter of downtown Sarasota nestled on its own peninsula for added privacy. Chef’s kitchen featuring high-end appliances, convection wall oven and microwave, induction cooktop, and custom cabinetry with plenty of upgrades. The dining room features a custom-built dry bar with dual temperature wine refrigerator. Washer/dryer in unit. **The spacious condo is offered UNFURNISHED* – HOWEVER, owner may consider FURNISHING IT* if tenant requires it** Both balconies feature new hurricane-rated sliding doors plus natural stone knee walls with a decorative tile ledge. This highly desirable community offers 2 heated bay front swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, 2 tennis courts, sauna, concierge services 7 days/week, 24/7 staffed gatehouse, storage locker, assigned underground parking, charging station for electric cars and boat slips are available! Close to downtown theatres, restaurants and shops. Just minutes to St. Armands Circle and Lido Beach* CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE VAN WEZEL PERFORMING ARTS, FINE RESTAURANTS AT TH RITZ CARLTON, WESTIN HOTEL, MARINA JACK...just to name a few. It is Paradise Waiting for You* Call to book now*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS have any available units?
888 BLVD OF THE ARTS has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS have?
Some of 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS currently offering any rent specials?
888 BLVD OF THE ARTS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS pet-friendly?
No, 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS offer parking?
Yes, 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS does offer parking.
Does 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS have a pool?
Yes, 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS has a pool.
Does 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS have accessible units?
No, 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS does not have accessible units.
Does 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 BLVD OF THE ARTS has units with dishwashers.
