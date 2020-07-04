Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly cable included walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities cable included carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible pool tennis court

922 S Pine Ridge Circle Available 03/13/20 Pine Ridge Club: 1 bed/1 bath Waterview Unit - AVAILABLE MARCH 13th! 2nd Floor Unit. Very functional living/dining and open kitchen combination features vaulted ceilings, tile floor, and a large sliding glass door that opens onto the screened balcony offering beautiful water and fountain views. Spacious master suite includes a walk-in closet, stand-alone shower, and extended vanity area.

The gated community of Pine Ridge Club offers a community pool, tennis courts, and 75+ channels of basic cable along with easy access to 46A, the 417, I-4, Seminole Town Center Mall, and the Orlando Sanford International Airport.



FEATURES:

2nd floor unit

All appliances (except microwave)

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer

Laminate and Carpet flooring

Screened Balcony

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



