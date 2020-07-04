All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 922 S Pine Ridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
922 S Pine Ridge Circle
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

922 S Pine Ridge Circle

922 South Pine Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

922 South Pine Ridge Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
pool
tennis court
922 S Pine Ridge Circle Available 03/13/20 Pine Ridge Club: 1 bed/1 bath Waterview Unit - AVAILABLE MARCH 13th! 2nd Floor Unit. Very functional living/dining and open kitchen combination features vaulted ceilings, tile floor, and a large sliding glass door that opens onto the screened balcony offering beautiful water and fountain views. Spacious master suite includes a walk-in closet, stand-alone shower, and extended vanity area.
The gated community of Pine Ridge Club offers a community pool, tennis courts, and 75+ channels of basic cable along with easy access to 46A, the 417, I-4, Seminole Town Center Mall, and the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd floor unit
All appliances (except microwave)
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Laminate and Carpet flooring
Screened Balcony
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE1955717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 S Pine Ridge Circle have any available units?
922 S Pine Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 922 S Pine Ridge Circle have?
Some of 922 S Pine Ridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 S Pine Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
922 S Pine Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 S Pine Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 S Pine Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 922 S Pine Ridge Circle offer parking?
No, 922 S Pine Ridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 922 S Pine Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 S Pine Ridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 S Pine Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 922 S Pine Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 922 S Pine Ridge Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 922 S Pine Ridge Circle has accessible units.
Does 922 S Pine Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 S Pine Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 S Pine Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 S Pine Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology