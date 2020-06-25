All apartments in Sanford
820 West 25th Street - 820
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:25 PM

820 West 25th Street - 820

820 W 25th St · No Longer Available
Location

820 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771
Dreamwold

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Fully Renovated 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo located in a nice quiet community in Sanford. First floor has tiled floors throughout, kitchen is fully equipped with major appliances, washer /dryer hook ups, second floor is fully carpeted, master bedroom has two walk-in closets, bathrooms are fully updated, and there's is a community pool for those hot summer days. This cozy home wont last!!! Come see it!!!

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 West 25th Street - 820 have any available units?
820 West 25th Street - 820 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 820 West 25th Street - 820 have?
Some of 820 West 25th Street - 820's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 West 25th Street - 820 currently offering any rent specials?
820 West 25th Street - 820 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 West 25th Street - 820 pet-friendly?
No, 820 West 25th Street - 820 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 820 West 25th Street - 820 offer parking?
No, 820 West 25th Street - 820 does not offer parking.
Does 820 West 25th Street - 820 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 West 25th Street - 820 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 West 25th Street - 820 have a pool?
Yes, 820 West 25th Street - 820 has a pool.
Does 820 West 25th Street - 820 have accessible units?
No, 820 West 25th Street - 820 does not have accessible units.
Does 820 West 25th Street - 820 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 West 25th Street - 820 has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 West 25th Street - 820 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 West 25th Street - 820 has units with air conditioning.
