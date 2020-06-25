820 West 25th Street - 820

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Fully Renovated 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo located in a nice quiet community in Sanford. First floor has tiled floors throughout, kitchen is fully equipped with major appliances, washer /dryer hook ups, second floor is fully carpeted, master bedroom has two walk-in closets, bathrooms are fully updated, and there's is a community pool for those hot summer days. This cozy home wont last!!! Come see it!!!



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.