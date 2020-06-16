All apartments in Sanford
810 Pecan Avenue
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:14 PM

810 Pecan Avenue

810 Pecan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

810 Pecan Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Living will be easy in this beautiful, move-in ready, updated home where you don't have to compromise location for modern upgrades... You can have both! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom gem is practically new and nestled downtown, placing you right in the buzzing atmosphere of a variety of shops, galleries, and restaurants. Your front door takes you into the hall, with your kitchen and dining to the left. In front of you is the spacious den area, with three-door sliding glass door and stylish, wood-look ceramic tile. The master bedroom is off of the den, with two more bedrooms nearby. The master has an en-suite full bathroom with a jetted tub and a separate shower. The two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with beautiful glass tile accents. There is also a two car garage. Everything is done in neutral finishes. The granite countertops and beveled cherry wood cabinetry in the kitchen boats a warm custom feel and the recessed lights and ceiling fans are more things you will love. It also has energy efficient tilt-in windows which help with those summer Florida nights. This home has so much to offer so don't wait! Come take a look and fall in love. This property wont last long!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Pecan Avenue have any available units?
810 Pecan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 810 Pecan Avenue have?
Some of 810 Pecan Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Pecan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
810 Pecan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Pecan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 810 Pecan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 810 Pecan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 810 Pecan Avenue offers parking.
Does 810 Pecan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Pecan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Pecan Avenue have a pool?
No, 810 Pecan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 810 Pecan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 810 Pecan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Pecan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Pecan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Pecan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 810 Pecan Avenue has units with air conditioning.
