810 Pecan Avenue

Living will be easy in this beautiful, move-in ready, updated home where you don't have to compromise location for modern upgrades... You can have both! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom gem is practically new and nestled downtown, placing you right in the buzzing atmosphere of a variety of shops, galleries, and restaurants. Your front door takes you into the hall, with your kitchen and dining to the left. In front of you is the spacious den area, with three-door sliding glass door and stylish, wood-look ceramic tile. The master bedroom is off of the den, with two more bedrooms nearby. The master has an en-suite full bathroom with a jetted tub and a separate shower. The two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with beautiful glass tile accents. There is also a two car garage. Everything is done in neutral finishes. The granite countertops and beveled cherry wood cabinetry in the kitchen boats a warm custom feel and the recessed lights and ceiling fans are more things you will love. It also has energy efficient tilt-in windows which help with those summer Florida nights. This home has so much to offer so don't wait! Come take a look and fall in love. This property wont last long!

