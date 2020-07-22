All apartments in Sanford
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

617 Grovewood Ave

617 Grovewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

617 Grovewood Avenue, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 BR home with huge fenced back yard new paint and carpet - Available immediately.
Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing.

Come see this clean and fresh 3 BR home before it is gone. Located in Sanford with great Seminole county schools the home has a great open layout and a split plan. The family room, dining room and living room all feature wood laminate flooring.

The back yard is fenced and huge giving you all the space you need for your family and pets.

The kitchen is bright and open with crisp white appliances and a window overlooking the back yard.

The master BR is large with a large attached bath including large stand up shower.

The other 2 BRs are on the other side of the home with ample space.

Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing.
$45 application fee.
One time $100 Admin fee due upon lease signing

(RLNE2698829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Grovewood Ave have any available units?
617 Grovewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 617 Grovewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
617 Grovewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Grovewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Grovewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 617 Grovewood Ave offer parking?
No, 617 Grovewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 617 Grovewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Grovewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Grovewood Ave have a pool?
No, 617 Grovewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 617 Grovewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 617 Grovewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Grovewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Grovewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Grovewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Grovewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
