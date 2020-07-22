617 Grovewood Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 BR home with huge fenced back yard new paint and carpet - Available immediately.

Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing.



Come see this clean and fresh 3 BR home before it is gone. Located in Sanford with great Seminole county schools the home has a great open layout and a split plan. The family room, dining room and living room all feature wood laminate flooring.



The back yard is fenced and huge giving you all the space you need for your family and pets.



The kitchen is bright and open with crisp white appliances and a window overlooking the back yard.



The master BR is large with a large attached bath including large stand up shower.



The other 2 BRs are on the other side of the home with ample space.



$45 application fee.

One time $100 Admin fee due upon lease signing



(RLNE2698829)