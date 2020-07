Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

521 Arbor Lakes Cir. Sanford. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath in a gated community. This unit is very close to the community pool. Features open living space, balcony. Includes washer and dryer. Water is provided through the HOA tenant is responsible for payment. Great location, close to I4, Lake Mary, shopping and entertainment. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.