506 Northlake Drive

w/d hookup patio / balcony pool air conditioning racquetball court tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse pool racquetball court tennis court

This is a cozy 2nd story 1 bedroom/1 bath corner condo. Washer/Dryer hook-ups located on the balcony. The community offers a beautiful pool, tennis court, racquetball court, club house, and access to Lake Minnie dock. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Located off US HWY 17/92 and LAKE MARY BLVD just minutes from Seminole State College, restaurants, supermarket, pharmacy, shopping center, public transportation, and more. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $890, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $890, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

