Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

506 Northlake Drive

506 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

506 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
This is a cozy 2nd story 1 bedroom/1 bath corner condo. Washer/Dryer hook-ups located on the balcony. The community offers a beautiful pool, tennis court, racquetball court, club house, and access to Lake Minnie dock. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Located off US HWY 17/92 and LAKE MARY BLVD just minutes from Seminole State College, restaurants, supermarket, pharmacy, shopping center, public transportation, and more. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $890, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $890, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Northlake Drive have any available units?
506 Northlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 506 Northlake Drive have?
Some of 506 Northlake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Northlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Northlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Northlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 506 Northlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 506 Northlake Drive offer parking?
No, 506 Northlake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 506 Northlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Northlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Northlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 506 Northlake Drive has a pool.
Does 506 Northlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Northlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Northlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Northlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Northlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 506 Northlake Drive has units with air conditioning.

