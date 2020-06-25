All apartments in Sanford
456 Casa Marina Place

456 Casa Marina Place · No Longer Available
Location

456 Casa Marina Place, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
456 Casa Marina Place Available 06/07/19 Three/Four Bedrooms 2 Bath Home Located in Celery Key in Sanford - One of the Largest Floorplans in the Subdivision
Beautiful Former Model Home
Carpet in Bedrooms & Living Room, Tile in Kitchen, Updated Kitchen,
Three/Four Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Inside Laundry Room with washer & dryer hookups, Extra Room for Office or Study or 4th Bedroom , Newer Cherrywood Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances

Schools: Northeast Cluster, Markham Woods, Seminole

(RLNE4859800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Casa Marina Place have any available units?
456 Casa Marina Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 456 Casa Marina Place have?
Some of 456 Casa Marina Place's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Casa Marina Place currently offering any rent specials?
456 Casa Marina Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Casa Marina Place pet-friendly?
No, 456 Casa Marina Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 456 Casa Marina Place offer parking?
No, 456 Casa Marina Place does not offer parking.
Does 456 Casa Marina Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Casa Marina Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Casa Marina Place have a pool?
No, 456 Casa Marina Place does not have a pool.
Does 456 Casa Marina Place have accessible units?
No, 456 Casa Marina Place does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Casa Marina Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Casa Marina Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Casa Marina Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 Casa Marina Place does not have units with air conditioning.
