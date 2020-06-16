444 ROCKY GROVE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave refrigerator

A beautiful home with open floor plan having 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet is conveniently located on the first floor along with dining room, living room kitchen, laundry room, half bath and Den.

2nd floor have 3 more bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a loft. Nice outside lanai. washer and dryer included! "A" rated in Seminole County!. Minutes to Seminole Towne Center Mall. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and easy

access to toll roads. Just minutes away from I-4 and SR 417