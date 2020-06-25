Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

425 Wilton Cir Available 05/01/19 SUPER TOWNHOUSE! - GORGEOUS 2 nice size bedrooms and 2-1/2 bath townhouse located in Placid Lakes Community which is gated and close to schools! This 2 story home has a great view of the pond with a fountain! The bedrooms are upstairs giving the downstairs lots of space for entertaining. Offering stainless steel appliances, NEW LAMINATE WOOD floors and stairs, PLUS ceiling fans, pre-wire for surround sound and great floor plan. Screened in patio and tiled floors in kitchen - MOVE IN READY with new paint too!! DOGS NO MORE THAN 20 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED as this is HOA rule.



(RLNE4790889)