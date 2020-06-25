All apartments in Sanford
425 Wilton Cir
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM

425 Wilton Cir

425 Wilton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

425 Wilton Circle, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
425 Wilton Cir Available 05/01/19 SUPER TOWNHOUSE! - GORGEOUS 2 nice size bedrooms and 2-1/2 bath townhouse located in Placid Lakes Community which is gated and close to schools! This 2 story home has a great view of the pond with a fountain! The bedrooms are upstairs giving the downstairs lots of space for entertaining. Offering stainless steel appliances, NEW LAMINATE WOOD floors and stairs, PLUS ceiling fans, pre-wire for surround sound and great floor plan. Screened in patio and tiled floors in kitchen - MOVE IN READY with new paint too!! DOGS NO MORE THAN 20 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED as this is HOA rule.

(RLNE4790889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Wilton Cir have any available units?
425 Wilton Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 425 Wilton Cir have?
Some of 425 Wilton Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Wilton Cir currently offering any rent specials?
425 Wilton Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Wilton Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Wilton Cir is pet friendly.
Does 425 Wilton Cir offer parking?
No, 425 Wilton Cir does not offer parking.
Does 425 Wilton Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Wilton Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Wilton Cir have a pool?
Yes, 425 Wilton Cir has a pool.
Does 425 Wilton Cir have accessible units?
No, 425 Wilton Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Wilton Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Wilton Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Wilton Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Wilton Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
