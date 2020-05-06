All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

376 Carina Circle

376 Carina Circle · No Longer Available
Location

376 Carina Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
376 Carina Circle Available 03/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL. - Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL ! Welcome home to the Treviso community in Sanford, FL! Great location in the community just a short walk to the community pool. Both bedrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. First floor has a large family room, dining room, kitchen, half bath and laundry closet. Very nice tile in the oversize dining area, hallway, and kitchen. Family room has carpet and sliders leading to the small patio. Kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. **WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT** Community is very convenient to I-4, SR417, shopping, restaurants, and more. Call 407-585-2721 today for an appointment to view this unit. Pets allowed with restrictions. AVAILABLE MARCH 7TH!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4637630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Carina Circle have any available units?
376 Carina Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 376 Carina Circle have?
Some of 376 Carina Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Carina Circle currently offering any rent specials?
376 Carina Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Carina Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 Carina Circle is pet friendly.
Does 376 Carina Circle offer parking?
Yes, 376 Carina Circle does offer parking.
Does 376 Carina Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Carina Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Carina Circle have a pool?
Yes, 376 Carina Circle has a pool.
Does 376 Carina Circle have accessible units?
No, 376 Carina Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Carina Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Carina Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 Carina Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 376 Carina Circle has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

