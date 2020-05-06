Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

376 Carina Circle Available 03/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL. - Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL ! Welcome home to the Treviso community in Sanford, FL! Great location in the community just a short walk to the community pool. Both bedrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. First floor has a large family room, dining room, kitchen, half bath and laundry closet. Very nice tile in the oversize dining area, hallway, and kitchen. Family room has carpet and sliders leading to the small patio. Kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. **WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT** Community is very convenient to I-4, SR417, shopping, restaurants, and more. Call 407-585-2721 today for an appointment to view this unit. Pets allowed with restrictions. AVAILABLE MARCH 7TH!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4637630)