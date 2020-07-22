All apartments in Sanford
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE

346 Placid Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

346 Placid Lake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE Available 02/14/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1395.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Corner Lot, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Eat In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher, Split Floor Plan, Washer & Dryer Included, Fenced Yard, Screened Patio, NO SMOKING, Small Pets Ok under 15lbs, Year Built: 1997/ 1292 Sqft.

Directions: W on Lake Mary Blvd, L on N. Palmetto St, R on Old Lake Mary Rd, R on W. Airport Blvd, L on Placid Lake Drive.

***Please Note: If your lease start date is from November 2nd to January 31st, then your lease will end January 31st. This allows for stability during the holiday season. ***

(RLNE4360113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE have any available units?
346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE have?
Some of 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
No, 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE offer parking?
Yes, 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE offers parking.
Does 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE have a pool?
No, 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE does not have a pool.
Does 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Placid Lake Dr SEMINOLE does not have units with air conditioning.
