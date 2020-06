Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

FRESHLY PAINTED, New Microwave, NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING UPSTAIRS...2bd/2.5 bath unit with easy access to 417. Minutes from anywhere. Gated community with pool and clubhouse. Pets under 20 lbs. fully grown OK with deposit. First, Last and Security due on approval. Freshly painted, new microwave, washer and dryer, monthly HVAC filter replacement and 1 reserved parking spot included.

Gate code: 1021#