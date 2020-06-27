316 Arbor Lakes

Amenities

2/2,1st floor, updated unit, inside gated, Sanford Community! - This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, 1st floor, condo, in gated Sanford community was just recently remodeled- and available for immediate move in! Fresh paint and brand new flooring throughout! Completely open living areas, and split master bedroom layout. Plenty of space, storage, and full size washer and dryer in a separate laundry room! The community offers many amenities: pool, playgrounds, fitness center, car wash station, indoor basketball court, and tennis courts! All conveniently located minutes from I-4, 417, & Seminole Town Center! Contact samantha@donasher.com to schedule your private viewing today!



