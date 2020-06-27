All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 316 Arbor Lakes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
316 Arbor Lakes
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

316 Arbor Lakes

316 Arbor Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

316 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2/2,1st floor, updated unit, inside gated, Sanford Community! - This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, 1st floor, condo, in gated Sanford community was just recently remodeled- and available for immediate move in! Fresh paint and brand new flooring throughout! Completely open living areas, and split master bedroom layout. Plenty of space, storage, and full size washer and dryer in a separate laundry room! The community offers many amenities: pool, playgrounds, fitness center, car wash station, indoor basketball court, and tennis courts! All conveniently located minutes from I-4, 417, & Seminole Town Center! Contact samantha@donasher.com to schedule your private viewing today!

(RLNE3324869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Arbor Lakes have any available units?
316 Arbor Lakes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 316 Arbor Lakes have?
Some of 316 Arbor Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Arbor Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
316 Arbor Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Arbor Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Arbor Lakes is pet friendly.
Does 316 Arbor Lakes offer parking?
No, 316 Arbor Lakes does not offer parking.
Does 316 Arbor Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Arbor Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Arbor Lakes have a pool?
Yes, 316 Arbor Lakes has a pool.
Does 316 Arbor Lakes have accessible units?
No, 316 Arbor Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Arbor Lakes have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Arbor Lakes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Arbor Lakes have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Arbor Lakes does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology