Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:36 PM

314 BELVEDERE WAY

314 Belvedere Way · (407) 435-9596
Location

314 Belvedere Way, Sanford, FL 32773

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1524 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Welcome to this beautiful townhome in Sanford. Built in 2007, this home has a wonderful split master floor plan. There is ample closet space for each bedroom. This property features 2 full and 1 half bath that are all in great condition, the kitchen has also been upgraded with stainless steel appliances as well as recessed lighting. Other upgrades include new fans, new carpet in bedrooms, and screened in porch. The unit includes an excellent washer/dryer as well. The home has a private storage closet on the back covered patio and also additional storage underneath the stairway. This move in ready townhome has a very affordable HOA that covers the following amenities: community pool, and dog waking station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 BELVEDERE WAY have any available units?
314 BELVEDERE WAY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 BELVEDERE WAY have?
Some of 314 BELVEDERE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 BELVEDERE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
314 BELVEDERE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 BELVEDERE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 BELVEDERE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 314 BELVEDERE WAY offer parking?
No, 314 BELVEDERE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 314 BELVEDERE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 BELVEDERE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 BELVEDERE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 314 BELVEDERE WAY has a pool.
Does 314 BELVEDERE WAY have accessible units?
No, 314 BELVEDERE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 314 BELVEDERE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 BELVEDERE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 BELVEDERE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 BELVEDERE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
