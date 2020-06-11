314 BELVEDERE WAY

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful townhome in Sanford. Built in 2007, this home has a wonderful split master floor plan. There is ample closet space for each bedroom. This property features 2 full and 1 half bath that are all in great condition, the kitchen has also been upgraded with stainless steel appliances as well as recessed lighting. Other upgrades include new fans, new carpet in bedrooms, and screened in porch. The unit includes an excellent washer/dryer as well. The home has a private storage closet on the back covered patio and also additional storage underneath the stairway. This move in ready townhome has a very affordable HOA that covers the following amenities: community pool, and dog waking station.