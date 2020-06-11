314 BELVEDERE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Welcome to this beautiful townhome in Sanford. Built in 2007, this home has a wonderful split master floor plan. There is ample closet space for each bedroom. This property features 2 full and 1 half bath that are all in great condition, the kitchen has also been upgraded with stainless steel appliances as well as recessed lighting. Other upgrades include new fans, new carpet in bedrooms, and screened in porch. The unit includes an excellent washer/dryer as well. The home has a private storage closet on the back covered patio and also additional storage underneath the stairway. This move in ready townhome has a very affordable HOA that covers the following amenities: community pool, and dog waking station.