311 Willowbay Ridge

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Markham Woods Home Available April!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 3 bedroom home for rent in Sanford, FL near St. John's River! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Natural light throughout.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary Schools, Markham Woods Middle School and Seminole High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Lawn Care & Pool Care Include (if applicable). This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



