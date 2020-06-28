All apartments in Sanford
311 Willowbay Ridge
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

311 Willowbay Ridge

311 Willowbay Ridge St · No Longer Available
Location

311 Willowbay Ridge St, Sanford, FL 32771
Preserve at Lake Monroe

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Markham Woods Home Available April!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 3 bedroom home for rent in Sanford, FL near St. John's River! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Natural light throughout.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary Schools, Markham Woods Middle School and Seminole High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Lawn Care & Pool Care Include (if applicable). This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5143502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Willowbay Ridge have any available units?
311 Willowbay Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 311 Willowbay Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
311 Willowbay Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Willowbay Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Willowbay Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 311 Willowbay Ridge offer parking?
No, 311 Willowbay Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 311 Willowbay Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Willowbay Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Willowbay Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 311 Willowbay Ridge has a pool.
Does 311 Willowbay Ridge have accessible units?
No, 311 Willowbay Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Willowbay Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Willowbay Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Willowbay Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Willowbay Ridge has units with air conditioning.
