Sanford, FL
304 Terrace Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

304 Terrace Court

304 Terrace Ct · No Longer Available
Location

304 Terrace Ct, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2/2.5 Townhouse in Sanford - Available for rent is a 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhouse. Screened in patio, bedrooms upstairs and living areas downstairs, walking distance to Seminole High and close to the 417. Call me for a showing.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Paul Lower
407-896-1200 ext 236
paullower@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4538746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Terrace Court have any available units?
304 Terrace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 304 Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
304 Terrace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Terrace Court pet-friendly?
No, 304 Terrace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 304 Terrace Court offer parking?
No, 304 Terrace Court does not offer parking.
Does 304 Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Terrace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 304 Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 304 Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 304 Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Terrace Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Terrace Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Terrace Court does not have units with air conditioning.
