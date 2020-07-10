2829 JR Drive

Amenities

This cute 3/2 double wide mobile home in Quiet Oaks Mobile Home Park is very close to Cottondale Recreational Park and not far from Highway 231 and I-10 access. From the moment you walk onto the inviting front porch you can feel at home. As you enter the home you will notice the open living room and dining room floor plan, featuring neutral paint color to fit with any décor. The home also boasts of a multitude of windows throughout, allowing tons of natural light. The kitchen has PLENTY of counter/cupboard space making it easy to find homes for all your culinary needs! There is also a little breakfast area at the end of the kitchen in front of a bay window. The laundry area is also located off of the kitchen. The very large master bedroom/bath are found right off the living room. The other 2 rooms are located on the other end of the home along with the guest bath. Yes, the rent on this home includes WATER! SEWER! TRASH! & LAWN CARE! If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.



**STATUS: Available Now

**PROPERTY TYPE: Doublewide Mobile Home

**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease

**INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawn Service

**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: No Animals Please

**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No, but highly recommended

**AREA INFORMATION: Only a few minutes away from I-10 and Highway 231

**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property

**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: Undetermined

**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: Central Electric

**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher

**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Yes

**UTILITY PROVIDERS: Well, Septic, and West Florida Electric

**FLOORING: Vinyl and Carpet

**PARKING: In front of home

**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)

**PATIO/PORCH: Large Covered Front Porch and Side porch access

**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: Not Available for This Property

**YARD: Community

**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside

**YEAR BUILT: Unknown

**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property



**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.

**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!

**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 2 to 3 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.



**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.