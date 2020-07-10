All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 2829 JR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
2829 JR Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

2829 JR Drive

2829 Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2829 Grove Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This cute 3/2 double wide mobile home in Quiet Oaks Mobile Home Park is very close to Cottondale Recreational Park and not far from Highway 231 and I-10 access. From the moment you walk onto the inviting front porch you can feel at home. As you enter the home you will notice the open living room and dining room floor plan, featuring neutral paint color to fit with any décor. The home also boasts of a multitude of windows throughout, allowing tons of natural light. The kitchen has PLENTY of counter/cupboard space making it easy to find homes for all your culinary needs! There is also a little breakfast area at the end of the kitchen in front of a bay window. The laundry area is also located off of the kitchen. The very large master bedroom/bath are found right off the living room. The other 2 rooms are located on the other end of the home along with the guest bath. Yes, the rent on this home includes WATER! SEWER! TRASH! & LAWN CARE! If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.

**STATUS: Available Now
**PROPERTY TYPE: Doublewide Mobile Home
**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease
**INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawn Service
**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: No Animals Please
**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No, but highly recommended
**AREA INFORMATION: Only a few minutes away from I-10 and Highway 231
**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property
**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: Undetermined
**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: Central Electric
**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher
**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Yes
**UTILITY PROVIDERS: Well, Septic, and West Florida Electric
**FLOORING: Vinyl and Carpet
**PARKING: In front of home
**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)
**PATIO/PORCH: Large Covered Front Porch and Side porch access
**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: Not Available for This Property
**YARD: Community
**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside
**YEAR BUILT: Unknown
**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property

**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.
**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!
**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 2 to 3 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.

**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 JR Drive have any available units?
2829 JR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2829 JR Drive have?
Some of 2829 JR Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 JR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2829 JR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 JR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2829 JR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2829 JR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2829 JR Drive offers parking.
Does 2829 JR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 JR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 JR Drive have a pool?
No, 2829 JR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2829 JR Drive have accessible units?
No, 2829 JR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 JR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 JR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 JR Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 JR Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology