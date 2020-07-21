Amenities

2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE Available 04/14/20 Sanford - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - $975.00 - 1/1, Condominium, Ground Entrance - 2nd Floor Unit, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator, Carpet and Vinyl Throughout, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Balcony off of Living Room, Gated Community with Pool, Basketball, Clubhouse, Small Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval (No more than 50lbs), Year Built: 2002/ 869 Sqft.



Directions: I-4 East: Take Exit 101A for County Rd 46A toward Sanford/Heathrow, Turn R onto H E Thomas Jr Pkwy, Turn R onto H E Thomas Jr Pkwy (signs for County 46A E/Rinehart Rd N/Sanford), Turn L onto Arbor Lakes Circle, Slight R to stay on Arbor Lakes Circle, Take the 1st L onto White Magnolia Way.



(RLNE5541593)