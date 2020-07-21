All apartments in Sanford
2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE

2823 White Magnolia Way · No Longer Available
Location

2823 White Magnolia Way, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE Available 04/14/20 Sanford - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - $975.00 - 1/1, Condominium, Ground Entrance - 2nd Floor Unit, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator, Carpet and Vinyl Throughout, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Balcony off of Living Room, Gated Community with Pool, Basketball, Clubhouse, Small Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval (No more than 50lbs), Year Built: 2002/ 869 Sqft.

Directions: I-4 East: Take Exit 101A for County Rd 46A toward Sanford/Heathrow, Turn R onto H E Thomas Jr Pkwy, Turn R onto H E Thomas Jr Pkwy (signs for County 46A E/Rinehart Rd N/Sanford), Turn L onto Arbor Lakes Circle, Slight R to stay on Arbor Lakes Circle, Take the 1st L onto White Magnolia Way.

(RLNE5541593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE have any available units?
2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE have?
Some of 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE is pet friendly.
Does 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE offer parking?
No, 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE does not offer parking.
Does 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE have a pool?
Yes, 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE has a pool.
Does 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2823 White Magnolia Way SEMINOLE does not have units with air conditioning.
