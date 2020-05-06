2711 PINE OAK TRAIL

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with attached 1 car garage. Magnolia Club is a desirable gated community with easy access to Lake Mary, Sanford, UCF, downtown Orlando and Seminole State College. The home features a spacious open floor plan with volume ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of storage. The large open kitchen features 42" maple cabinets, upgraded quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Both baths have quartz countertops, vessel sinks, and designer faucets and light fixtures. The community boasts a wonderful in-ground swimming pool, an awesome playground, and even a BBQ area for residents to use!



