Sanford, FL
2711 PINE OAK TRAIL
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:06 PM

2711 PINE OAK TRAIL

2711 Pine Oak Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Pine Oak Trl, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with attached 1 car garage. Magnolia Club is a desirable gated community with easy access to Lake Mary, Sanford, UCF, downtown Orlando and Seminole State College. The home features a spacious open floor plan with volume ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of storage. The large open kitchen features 42" maple cabinets, upgraded quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Both baths have quartz countertops, vessel sinks, and designer faucets and light fixtures. The community boasts a wonderful in-ground swimming pool, an awesome playground, and even a BBQ area for residents to use!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL have any available units?
2711 PINE OAK TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL have?
Some of 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2711 PINE OAK TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL offers parking.
Does 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL has a pool.
Does 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 PINE OAK TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
