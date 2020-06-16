262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE

Amenities

Move right into this spacious 2-story beauty! Enjoy the brick patio & gazebo with retractable roof, perfect for stargazing. The backyard is super private backing up to a brick wall & treed area behind it. The 1st floor offers a formal dining room w/ elegant tile, half bath and kitchen with brand new stainless steel refrigerator, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar & all appliances included (the laundry has a washer). The kitchen overlooks the dinette/spacious family room creating a great layout for entertaining. This home has been freshly paint. The floor plan offers great privacy with all bedrooms upstairs. The walk-in closet will fit your clothes and the master bath features his & her sinks, a glass enclosed tiled shower stall and a garden bath for relaxing bubble baths. The 2 zone A/C saves you energy. All rooms have light fixtures/ceiling fans. The driveway is extra long so you can easily park 4 cars if needed. Venetian Bay is a desirable gated community in one of the most beautiful settings the entire area has to offer:on the shores of Lake Monroe offering spectacular views as you enter or exit the neighborhood. Even better, you virtually next to the recently extended Riverwalk that leads right into beautiful historic Sanford with all its unique galleries, stores and restaurants/bars. Just minutes away from the Zoo, I-4 & 417 and and mall, as well as the Lake Mary business corridor and Colonial Town Park with lots of dining and entertainment. Zoned for TOP rated Markham Woods Middle & the NorthWest Cluster!