Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE

262 Venetian Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

262 Venetian Bay Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move right into this spacious 2-story beauty! Enjoy the brick patio & gazebo with retractable roof, perfect for stargazing. The backyard is super private backing up to a brick wall & treed area behind it. The 1st floor offers a formal dining room w/ elegant tile, half bath and kitchen with brand new stainless steel refrigerator, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar & all appliances included (the laundry has a washer). The kitchen overlooks the dinette/spacious family room creating a great layout for entertaining. This home has been freshly paint. The floor plan offers great privacy with all bedrooms upstairs. The walk-in closet will fit your clothes and the master bath features his & her sinks, a glass enclosed tiled shower stall and a garden bath for relaxing bubble baths. The 2 zone A/C saves you energy. All rooms have light fixtures/ceiling fans. The driveway is extra long so you can easily park 4 cars if needed. Venetian Bay is a desirable gated community in one of the most beautiful settings the entire area has to offer:on the shores of Lake Monroe offering spectacular views as you enter or exit the neighborhood. Even better, you virtually next to the recently extended Riverwalk that leads right into beautiful historic Sanford with all its unique galleries, stores and restaurants/bars. Just minutes away from the Zoo, I-4 & 417 and and mall, as well as the Lake Mary business corridor and Colonial Town Park with lots of dining and entertainment. Zoned for TOP rated Markham Woods Middle & the NorthWest Cluster!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 262 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

