2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE

2551 Stockton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2551 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE Available 07/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, Two Story Town Home, Family Room. Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Inside Utility Room, Washer/Dryer hookups, Security System, Screened Patio, Community Pool, Gated Community, Small Pets ok (under 25 lbs), Built 2006/ 1687 sqft

Directions: Lake Mary Blvd to Rinehart, go to H E Thomas go R go to Upsala go L, go R on Upsala just past 417 overpass, veer left to continue on Upsala, go to Regency Oak Subdivision turn L, go to Stockton turn R, house on R

(RLNE3855394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have any available units?
2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have?
Some of 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE is pet friendly.
Does 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE offer parking?
Yes, 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE does offer parking.
Does 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have a pool?
Yes, 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE has a pool.
Does 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE does not have units with air conditioning.
