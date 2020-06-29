All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206

25206 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

25206 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Charming 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Second Floor Condo in Scenic Sanford! Move in Ready! - Breathtaking views will welcome you home in this charming 2 bedroom/2 bath, second floor condo in scenic Sanford! Situated on the shores of Lake Minnie, you will be mesmerized by the landscape and the calming sounds of water. This home features a spacious kitchen, and a large living/dining space anchored by a stunning stacked stone fireplace. The master bedroom is large enough for a king and includes an en suite bathroom equipped with a huge shower. The master bedroom also features private access to the sprawling screened patio. This unit also includes a washer and dryer for the ultimate convenience. Adding even more benefits to the unit are the assigned carport space and the elevator that is mere steps from your door. The list of amenities for Northlake Condominiums include a pool, fitness center, playground, tennis courts, and racquetball. And this unit is located in one of Central Florida's best school zones. Book an appointment to see this beauty today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5393861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 have any available units?
25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 have?
Some of 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 currently offering any rent specials?
25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 pet-friendly?
No, 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 offer parking?
Yes, 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 offers parking.
Does 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 have a pool?
Yes, 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 has a pool.
Does 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 have accessible units?
No, 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology