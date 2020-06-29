25206 Northlake Drive Unit #206

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Second Floor Condo in Scenic Sanford! Move in Ready! - Breathtaking views will welcome you home in this charming 2 bedroom/2 bath, second floor condo in scenic Sanford! Situated on the shores of Lake Minnie, you will be mesmerized by the landscape and the calming sounds of water. This home features a spacious kitchen, and a large living/dining space anchored by a stunning stacked stone fireplace. The master bedroom is large enough for a king and includes an en suite bathroom equipped with a huge shower. The master bedroom also features private access to the sprawling screened patio. This unit also includes a washer and dryer for the ultimate convenience. Adding even more benefits to the unit are the assigned carport space and the elevator that is mere steps from your door. The list of amenities for Northlake Condominiums include a pool, fitness center, playground, tennis courts, and racquetball. And this unit is located in one of Central Florida's best school zones. Book an appointment to see this beauty today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5393861)