All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 2511 Ridgewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
2511 Ridgewood Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:35 PM

2511 Ridgewood Avenue

2511 Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2511 Ridgewood Avenue, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1230272

Centrally located in the heart of Sanford! All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Granite countertops,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
2511 Ridgewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2511 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 2511 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Ridgewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 Ridgewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2511 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2511 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2511 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2511 Ridgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2511 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology