2440 S. Elm
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

2440 S. Elm

2440 S Elm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2440 S Elm Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Historic Downtown sanford 3bd 1 1/12ba - Historic downtown Sanford, Large 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. This home features a beautiful huge fenced in backyard. Enjoy your days and nights sitting on the beautiful screened in patio that overlooks large oak trees and spacious green space.

This home comes with a washer/dryer and is fully furnished, down to the dishes! The kitchen overlooks the patio and is bright and beautiful. The bedrooms are spacious with a large family room and an electric fireplace.This has a carport and large driveway. A real deal! Call 407-688-7405 to schedule your move in date today! Visit our website at www.allaboutmgmt.com Olivia Barket Lic Broker.

(RLNE5128066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

