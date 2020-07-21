2440 S. Elm

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Historic Downtown sanford 3bd 1 1/12ba - Historic downtown Sanford, Large 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. This home features a beautiful huge fenced in backyard. Enjoy your days and nights sitting on the beautiful screened in patio that overlooks large oak trees and spacious green space.



This home comes with a washer/dryer and is fully furnished, down to the dishes! The kitchen overlooks the patio and is bright and beautiful. The bedrooms are spacious with a large family room and an electric fireplace.This has a carport and large driveway. A real deal! Call 407-688-7405 to schedule your move in date today! Visit our website at www.allaboutmgmt.com Olivia Barket Lic Broker.



(RLNE5128066)