2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex In Sanford!!!! - This is a must see newly updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex. Newly painted! New cabinets and counter-tops, tile flooring and updated bathrooms. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days and lawn care! Near downtown Sanford, Sanford Zoo and Fort Mellon Park. Close to SR-417 & I-4. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4478533)