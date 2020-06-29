All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B

2415 S Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2415 S Cedar Ave, Sanford, FL 32771
Dreamwold

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex In Sanford!!!! - This is a must see newly updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex. Newly painted! New cabinets and counter-tops, tile flooring and updated bathrooms. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days and lawn care! Near downtown Sanford, Sanford Zoo and Fort Mellon Park. Close to SR-417 & I-4. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4478533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B have any available units?
2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B offer parking?
No, 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B have a pool?
No, 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2415 South Cedar Avenue Unit B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology