241 Loch Low Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

241 Loch Low Dr

241 Loch Low Drive · No Longer Available
Location

241 Loch Low Drive, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
241 Loch Low Dr Available 07/01/20 Great 3 BR 2 Bath home - Huge back yard - community Pool - Available July 1 - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing

You will love this 3 BR home in peaceful Hidden Lakes neighborhood in Sanford. The home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, with tile and wood laminate floors throughout- no carpet! The community features a community pool and this home has a massive back yard for all your weekend relaxing.

$45 application fee
$100 admin fee on lease signing
Please text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5830970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Loch Low Dr have any available units?
241 Loch Low Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 241 Loch Low Dr have?
Some of 241 Loch Low Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Loch Low Dr currently offering any rent specials?
241 Loch Low Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Loch Low Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Loch Low Dr is pet friendly.
Does 241 Loch Low Dr offer parking?
No, 241 Loch Low Dr does not offer parking.
Does 241 Loch Low Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Loch Low Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Loch Low Dr have a pool?
Yes, 241 Loch Low Dr has a pool.
Does 241 Loch Low Dr have accessible units?
No, 241 Loch Low Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Loch Low Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Loch Low Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Loch Low Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Loch Low Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

