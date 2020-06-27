Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

241 Loch Low Dr Available 07/01/20 Great 3 BR 2 Bath home - Huge back yard - community Pool - Available July 1 - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing



You will love this 3 BR home in peaceful Hidden Lakes neighborhood in Sanford. The home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, with tile and wood laminate floors throughout- no carpet! The community features a community pool and this home has a massive back yard for all your weekend relaxing.



$45 application fee

$100 admin fee on lease signing

