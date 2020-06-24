240 Maybeck Ct

Amenities

Beautiful Model Home For Rent!!! - ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN NOW. )

Come View This Amazing 4 Bed 3 Full Bath Corner Lot Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!

Welcome home to this spacious 4 bed 3 Full bath townhome! Tiled living area is great for entertaining family and friends. Surrounded by crown molding design throughout the house. The Open kitchen highlights stunning stainless appliances, center island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also 3 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it a wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. Make your way upstairs to a large master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by and two additional bedrooms, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and a private entrance to Orlando's transportation with Sun Rail Station right from the inside of the community! No Need to Drive to downtown or winter park! Just hop on the train. Making this a very desirable community to live in. Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-729-7787 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN MARCH 1st.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1,790.00

Lease Admin Fee = $100.00

First month's rent = $1,790.00



