Sanford, FL
240 Maybeck Ct
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

240 Maybeck Ct

240 Maybeck Court · No Longer Available
Location

240 Maybeck Court, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Model Home For Rent!!! - ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN NOW. )
Come View This Amazing 4 Bed 3 Full Bath Corner Lot Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bed 3 Full bath townhome! Tiled living area is great for entertaining family and friends. Surrounded by crown molding design throughout the house. The Open kitchen highlights stunning stainless appliances, center island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also 3 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it a wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. Make your way upstairs to a large master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by and two additional bedrooms, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and a private entrance to Orlando's transportation with Sun Rail Station right from the inside of the community! No Need to Drive to downtown or winter park! Just hop on the train. Making this a very desirable community to live in. Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-729-7787 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN MARCH 1st.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,790.00
Lease Admin Fee = $100.00
First month's rent = $1,790.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 | P 407-917-1459

(RLNE4703775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Maybeck Ct have any available units?
240 Maybeck Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 240 Maybeck Ct currently offering any rent specials?
240 Maybeck Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Maybeck Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Maybeck Ct is pet friendly.
Does 240 Maybeck Ct offer parking?
No, 240 Maybeck Ct does not offer parking.
Does 240 Maybeck Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Maybeck Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Maybeck Ct have a pool?
No, 240 Maybeck Ct does not have a pool.
Does 240 Maybeck Ct have accessible units?
No, 240 Maybeck Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Maybeck Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Maybeck Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Maybeck Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Maybeck Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
