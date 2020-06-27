Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly

2310 Trillium Park Lane Available 09/16/19 Sanford Townhome In Windsor Lake For Rent
***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link*** https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/orlandorealtypropertymanagement



APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_10_07_15.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application



Pets: OK, Up To 49LBS (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: September 16, 2019



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY. THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1250.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1350.00 PER MONTH. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1350.00.***



Price: $1,250.00/mo.

2310 Trillium Park Lane

Sanford, Florida 32773

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Windsor Lake Townhomes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Property Sub Type: Two Story Townhome

Square Ft: 1420

Year Built: 2011



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*Two Story Townhome

*Storage Closet Too

*Small Rear Patio

*Living & Family Rooms

*Carpet Throughout

*Tile In Wet Areas

*Carpeted Bedrooms

*COMMUNITY Is Gated

*COMMUNITY Pool

*COMMUNITY Park

*COMMUNITY Playground

*Just 30 Minutes To Downtown Orlando

*Convenient To 417

*Convenient To Major Roads, Shopping, Schools

*Just 10 Minutes To The Sanford Airport

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER DOES NOT CURRENTLY PARTICIPATE IN THE SECTION 8 PROGRAM.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

Pets: OK, Up To 49LBS (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: September 16, 2019



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Head south on US-17 S/S French Ave toward W 22nd St Continue to follow US-17 S, Turn left onto E Airport Blvd Take the 1st right onto Windleshore Way, Turn right onto Trillium Park Ln. Destination will be on the right.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



(RLNE2457908)