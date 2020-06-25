2249 Tulip Valley Point

Amenities

Looking for an affordable home with lots of room: then this is the house for you! This house is 100% move-in ready. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with white-Shaker-style soft close cabinets, large island, stone back-splash, granite counter tops, new 60/40 split Stainless Steel sink, recessed lighting and new Stainless-steel appliances. The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, granite counter tops, plumbing fixtures, light fixtures and mirrors. The home offers a formal living room and dining combination and opens to a great room so you will have plenty of rooms for entertaining and gatherings. The outdoor living space offers privacy, new vinyl fencing, and large covered patio, has a pavered driveway and is located in a cul-de-sac. This amazing home offers an extra-large master suite and offers dual vanities in the bathroom, garden tub, separate walk-in shower and large closet. The home has ceramic tile throughout the downstairs, and dark laminate wood flooring throughout the upstairs. The house has been professionally painted both inside and out! You'll find this home is centrally located just 40 minutes to downtown Orlando, 40 minutes to the East Coast beaches, and 5 minutes to the bustling and revitalized Downtown Historic Sanford. Sanford offers shopping, local theater, nightclubs, bars and Lake Monroe Marina. You'll love living here! Schedule your private showing today!!



