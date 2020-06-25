All apartments in Sanford
Last updated May 14 2019

2249 Tulip Valley Point

2249 Tulip Valley Point · No Longer Available
Location

2249 Tulip Valley Point, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Looking for an affordable home with lots of room: then this is the house for you! This house is 100% move-in ready. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with white-Shaker-style soft close cabinets, large island, stone back-splash, granite counter tops, new 60/40 split Stainless Steel sink, recessed lighting and new Stainless-steel appliances. The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, granite counter tops, plumbing fixtures, light fixtures and mirrors. The home offers a formal living room and dining combination and opens to a great room so you will have plenty of rooms for entertaining and gatherings. The outdoor living space offers privacy, new vinyl fencing, and large covered patio, has a pavered driveway and is located in a cul-de-sac. This amazing home offers an extra-large master suite and offers dual vanities in the bathroom, garden tub, separate walk-in shower and large closet. The home has ceramic tile throughout the downstairs, and dark laminate wood flooring throughout the upstairs. The house has been professionally painted both inside and out! You'll find this home is centrally located just 40 minutes to downtown Orlando, 40 minutes to the East Coast beaches, and 5 minutes to the bustling and revitalized Downtown Historic Sanford. Sanford offers shopping, local theater, nightclubs, bars and Lake Monroe Marina. You'll love living here! Schedule your private showing today!!

Listing Courtesy Of BHHS FLORIDA REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 Tulip Valley Point have any available units?
2249 Tulip Valley Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2249 Tulip Valley Point have?
Some of 2249 Tulip Valley Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 Tulip Valley Point currently offering any rent specials?
2249 Tulip Valley Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 Tulip Valley Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 2249 Tulip Valley Point is pet friendly.
Does 2249 Tulip Valley Point offer parking?
No, 2249 Tulip Valley Point does not offer parking.
Does 2249 Tulip Valley Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 Tulip Valley Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 Tulip Valley Point have a pool?
No, 2249 Tulip Valley Point does not have a pool.
Does 2249 Tulip Valley Point have accessible units?
No, 2249 Tulip Valley Point does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 Tulip Valley Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 2249 Tulip Valley Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2249 Tulip Valley Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 2249 Tulip Valley Point does not have units with air conditioning.
