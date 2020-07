Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa38270070 ---- You will love this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in gated community. Living, dining and kitchen with nice island - breakfast bar. Granite and stainless appliances and more! All bedrooms are upstairs as well as laundry room. Two-car garage provides ample parking. Community pool close to the unit. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and schedule a viewing. Select option 1 and then enter the house number 2125.