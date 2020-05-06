All apartments in Sanford
2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53

2120 San Jacinto Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2120 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

hardwood floors
cable included
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
cable included
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
MOVE IN READY!! Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome - HEATHROW - LAKE MARY (WATER CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED) - FLAGSHIP PARK - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome nestled on a conservation site in the highly desirable community.

The living room has wood laminate floors. Townhome has fresh paint. , amenities within this neighborhood include, clubhouse, community pool, water and sewer, basic internet and cable included, close proximity to shopping, major roadways, Sanford International Airport, A+ schools. Lots of windows, let in natural light. Conveniently located in north east location. Walk-In distance to shopping, dining, and events in downtown Heathrow-Lake Mary & Sanford.

Must be approved by Flagship Park Community Management $100 application fee.

Water, Sewer, Cable and High Speed Internet
INCLUDED.

Please contact Hernan Alba 407-966-4011 ext 0804 or text 407-702-8643 for a showing appointment.

Exclusively Marketed by Arborside Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4236450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 have any available units?
2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 have?
Some of 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53's amenities include hardwood floors, cable included, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 currently offering any rent specials?
2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 pet-friendly?
No, 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 offer parking?
No, 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 does not offer parking.
Does 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 have a pool?
Yes, 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 has a pool.
Does 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 have accessible units?
No, 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53 does not have units with air conditioning.
