2120 San Jacinto Cir Unit 53

Amenities

hardwood floors cable included pool clubhouse bbq/grill some paid utils

MOVE IN READY!! Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome - HEATHROW - LAKE MARY (WATER CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED) - FLAGSHIP PARK - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome nestled on a conservation site in the highly desirable community.



The living room has wood laminate floors. Townhome has fresh paint. , amenities within this neighborhood include, clubhouse, community pool, water and sewer, basic internet and cable included, close proximity to shopping, major roadways, Sanford International Airport, A+ schools. Lots of windows, let in natural light. Conveniently located in north east location. Walk-In distance to shopping, dining, and events in downtown Heathrow-Lake Mary & Sanford.



Must be approved by Flagship Park Community Management $100 application fee.



Water, Sewer, Cable and High Speed Internet

INCLUDED.



Please contact Hernan Alba 407-966-4011 ext 0804 or text 407-702-8643 for a showing appointment.



Exclusively Marketed by Arborside Properties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4236450)