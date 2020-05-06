All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
2113 Arbor Lakes Circle
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

2113 Arbor Lakes Circle

2113 Arbor Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2113 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
pool table
basketball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1st floor, 1/1, in gated, Sanford community - Cute and spacious 1/1 unit on the 1st floor. 840 sq ft of open living space, natural light, and so much closet/storage space. Brand new paint and carpet throughout! Settled inside a gorgeous, gated community with a resort-style pool, indoor basketball court, fitness center, and pool table. Located across street from Lake Mary, and just minutes to I-4, 417, and Seminole Town Center, with endless shopping and dining options! Email Samantha@donasher.com to schedule a viewing today!

(RLNE3408225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle have any available units?
2113 Arbor Lakes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle have?
Some of 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Arbor Lakes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle offer parking?
No, 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle has a pool.
Does 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle have accessible units?
No, 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Arbor Lakes Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology