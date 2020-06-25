2105 Cordova Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fire pit fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Whether you're a first time home buyer or investor, look no further! This beautiful home is located in a quiet community with NO HOA in close proximity to everything you need. An ideal floor plan invites you into this home showcasing WOOD TILE FLOORS and plenty of entertainment space. The family chef will love the kitchen offering NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, and 42GÇ¥ CABINETS. Spacious bedrooms add to the appeal of this home. There is an additional BONUS ROOM with a WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE and abundant NATURAL LIGHT. SLIDING DOORS lead you from the DINING AREA into the COVERED LANAI perfect for gatherings. The FULLY FENCED BACKYARD is highlighted by plenty of outdoor entertainment space, a fire pit, and a shed for additional storage. Conveniently located near Lake Monroe, Fort Mellon Park, historic downtown Sanford, Orlando/Sanford Airport, shops, and restaurants. Easy access to SR 417, 17-92, I-4, and Lake Mary Blvd. All that Central Florida has to offer is just a short commute from this lovely home!



Listing Courtesy Of WEMERT GROUP REALTY LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.