Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

209 S. Hampton Court Available 04/15/20 CUTE HOME IN SANFORD - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID APRIL. WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR FUTURE SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY.



Nice 2/2 home on quiet cul-de-sac in Sanford! Garage is converted to a large bonus room/or bedroom with closet. Newer tile in whole house with neutral paint throughout, blinds, split plan, eat in kitchen, open great room with vaulted ceilings. 2 large closets in master bedroom, fenced backyard! TWO VEHICLES MAX



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments.

#19110



(RLNE2879679)