Sanford, FL
209 S. Hampton Court
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

209 S. Hampton Court

209 South Hampton Court · No Longer Available
Location

209 South Hampton Court, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
209 S. Hampton Court Available 04/15/20 CUTE HOME IN SANFORD - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID APRIL. WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR FUTURE SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY.

Nice 2/2 home on quiet cul-de-sac in Sanford! Garage is converted to a large bonus room/or bedroom with closet. Newer tile in whole house with neutral paint throughout, blinds, split plan, eat in kitchen, open great room with vaulted ceilings. 2 large closets in master bedroom, fenced backyard! TWO VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments.
#19110

(RLNE2879679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 S. Hampton Court have any available units?
209 S. Hampton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 209 S. Hampton Court have?
Some of 209 S. Hampton Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 S. Hampton Court currently offering any rent specials?
209 S. Hampton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 S. Hampton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 S. Hampton Court is pet friendly.
Does 209 S. Hampton Court offer parking?
Yes, 209 S. Hampton Court offers parking.
Does 209 S. Hampton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 S. Hampton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 S. Hampton Court have a pool?
No, 209 S. Hampton Court does not have a pool.
Does 209 S. Hampton Court have accessible units?
No, 209 S. Hampton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 209 S. Hampton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 S. Hampton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 S. Hampton Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 S. Hampton Court has units with air conditioning.
