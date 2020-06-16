All apartments in Sanford
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

206 S. Elm Avenue

206 S Elm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

206 S Elm Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Beautiful Rental Property, walking distance to downtown - A Must See! This property is currently being used as a business on two (2) lots. Property is 2 stories with a staircase in the front and back of the property. The property also has a paved parking lot, enough to fill 9 cars and 1 handicap space. Property is fully landscaped and comes with a concrete patio set in the back patio. Property sits on two lots and is beautifully landscaped with elm trees that are over 100 yrs old!
Walking distance to downtown historic Sanford! Perfect to walk to "alive at 5" and all community events are just a 2-minute walk away! Come see the property, we are looking to rent at $3,500 a month. Possibly will sell the property, make an offer!

(RLNE4756805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 S. Elm Avenue have any available units?
206 S. Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 206 S. Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
206 S. Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 S. Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 206 S. Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 206 S. Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 206 S. Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 206 S. Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 S. Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 S. Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 206 S. Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 206 S. Elm Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 206 S. Elm Avenue has accessible units.
Does 206 S. Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 S. Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 S. Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 S. Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
