206 S. Elm Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking

Beautiful Rental Property, walking distance to downtown - A Must See! This property is currently being used as a business on two (2) lots. Property is 2 stories with a staircase in the front and back of the property. The property also has a paved parking lot, enough to fill 9 cars and 1 handicap space. Property is fully landscaped and comes with a concrete patio set in the back patio. Property sits on two lots and is beautifully landscaped with elm trees that are over 100 yrs old!

Walking distance to downtown historic Sanford! Perfect to walk to "alive at 5" and all community events are just a 2-minute walk away! Come see the property, we are looking to rent at $3,500 a month. Possibly will sell the property, make an offer!



(RLNE4756805)