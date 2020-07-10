All apartments in Sanford
203 Ramblewood Drive

203 Ramblewood Drive
Location

203 Ramblewood Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This charming all-tile 3 bedroom 2 bath with a roomy 1516 square feet of living area is close to Lake Mary Boulevard. A covered entry welcomes you home and offer protection from the elements while you search for your keys. The home features a light and airy living room with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and chair molding for accent. The chair molding extends into the dining area. The kitchen is modern with granite counter tops, white cabinets, and a double sided white refrigerator. There is a huge great room with ceiling fan that would make a fine entertainment area for family activities. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, which should help keep AC bills down. Both the master and guest bathrooms have custom sinks and cabinets and upgraded faucets and lights.The master bathroom has a low entry tiled shower while the guest bath offers a tub/shower combo. There is a large laundry room with an exit door to the back yard. Extend entertaining from inside to outside via double french door
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Ramblewood Drive have any available units?
203 Ramblewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 203 Ramblewood Drive have?
Some of 203 Ramblewood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Ramblewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Ramblewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Ramblewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Ramblewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 203 Ramblewood Drive offer parking?
No, 203 Ramblewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 203 Ramblewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Ramblewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Ramblewood Drive have a pool?
No, 203 Ramblewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 203 Ramblewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Ramblewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Ramblewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Ramblewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Ramblewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 Ramblewood Drive has units with air conditioning.

