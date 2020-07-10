203 Ramblewood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

This charming all-tile 3 bedroom 2 bath with a roomy 1516 square feet of living area is close to Lake Mary Boulevard. A covered entry welcomes you home and offer protection from the elements while you search for your keys. The home features a light and airy living room with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and chair molding for accent. The chair molding extends into the dining area. The kitchen is modern with granite counter tops, white cabinets, and a double sided white refrigerator. There is a huge great room with ceiling fan that would make a fine entertainment area for family activities. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, which should help keep AC bills down. Both the master and guest bathrooms have custom sinks and cabinets and upgraded faucets and lights.The master bathroom has a low entry tiled shower while the guest bath offers a tub/shower combo. There is a large laundry room with an exit door to the back yard. Extend entertaining from inside to outside via double french door

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.