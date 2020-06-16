2003 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

3 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent in Sanford, FL near Historic Dstrict!!! - Welcome to beautiful Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home in this 1930s home that sits on an over-sized lot and with no HOA restrictions. You will love the original wood floors, updated bathroom and newer AC unit. This home is conveniently located close to the Sanford International Airport, minutes from local shops, restaurants, downtown Sanford and Stetson University. Cats are allowed and will be negotiated with the owner. NO DOGS! The home is zoned for Hamilton Elementary, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



(RLNE4635586)