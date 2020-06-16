All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

2003 Jefferson Avenue

2003 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Jefferson Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent in Sanford, FL near Historic Dstrict!!! - Welcome to beautiful Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home in this 1930s home that sits on an over-sized lot and with no HOA restrictions. You will love the original wood floors, updated bathroom and newer AC unit. This home is conveniently located close to the Sanford International Airport, minutes from local shops, restaurants, downtown Sanford and Stetson University. Cats are allowed and will be negotiated with the owner. NO DOGS! The home is zoned for Hamilton Elementary, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4635586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
2003 Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2003 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 2003 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 2003 Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2003 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2003 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2003 Jefferson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
