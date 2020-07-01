1935 W. 14 St.

Amenities

3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Cottage Style Sanford Home - AVAILABLE NOW! - Delightful and spacious cottage-style home in eclectic Sanford available NOW! Freshly painted and tiled throughout, this home features 3 ample-sized bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The master bedroom, separated from the others, affords peaceful privacy. The master bedroom also features a bright en-suite half bath. Other great features include formal and informal living areas, laundry room with washer and dryer, and large fenced-in yard. This beautiful home is close to vibrant downtown Sanford, Seminole State College, and Orlando Sanford International Airport. Lawn care and pest control are included in the rent. Sorry NO PETS! Book your showing today!



