Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1804 S Cedar Ave Available 04/09/19 2 Bedroom Sanford Bungalow - EMAIL YOUR RESPONSE. PLEASE DO NOT CALL.

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow on large lot near Sanford Middle School. Eat-in Kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout. New AC. Covered back porch with washer & dryer hookup. To qualify you will need proof of household income of at least 3 times the rent and recent rental history. A criminal background & credit check will be done. $1,950 is required to move in. Application fee $60 per adult. One small pet may be considered with non-refundable pet fee & pet rent. Sorry but we are not approved for Section 8 tenants.



