All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1804 S Cedar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1804 S Cedar Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1804 S Cedar Ave

1804 S Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1804 S Cedar Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1804 S Cedar Ave Available 04/09/19 2 Bedroom Sanford Bungalow - EMAIL YOUR RESPONSE. PLEASE DO NOT CALL.
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow on large lot near Sanford Middle School. Eat-in Kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout. New AC. Covered back porch with washer & dryer hookup. To qualify you will need proof of household income of at least 3 times the rent and recent rental history. A criminal background & credit check will be done. $1,950 is required to move in. Application fee $60 per adult. One small pet may be considered with non-refundable pet fee & pet rent. Sorry but we are not approved for Section 8 tenants.

EMAIL YOUR RESPONSE. PLEASE DO NOT CALL.

(RLNE4805393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 S Cedar Ave have any available units?
1804 S Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1804 S Cedar Ave have?
Some of 1804 S Cedar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 S Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1804 S Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 S Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 S Cedar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1804 S Cedar Ave offer parking?
No, 1804 S Cedar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1804 S Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 S Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 S Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 1804 S Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1804 S Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 1804 S Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 S Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 S Cedar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 S Cedar Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1804 S Cedar Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology