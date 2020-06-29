All apartments in Sanford
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE

176 Brushcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

176 Brushcreek Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The lovely kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and chic, white cabinets. The large living room is the perfect place to entertain guests. You’ll love the spacious deck and backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE have any available units?
176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

