The lovely kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and chic, white cabinets. The large living room is the perfect place to entertain guests. You’ll love the spacious deck and backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE have any available units?
176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
176 BRUSHCREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.