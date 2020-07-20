All apartments in Sanford
164 Rose Hill Trail
Last updated August 5 2019 at 7:30 AM

164 Rose Hill Trail

164 Rose Hill Trail · No Longer Available
Location

164 Rose Hill Trail, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom /2 bath home is nestled onto a wooded street, and has a tranquil Lakefront fenced backyard.

* 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1200 sq feet
* All Tile floors
* Washer/Dryer
* All appliances
* 2 car garage
* All bedrooms/living room have ceiling fans with lighting

The master bedroom offers a small walk-in closet, private bath, and amazing view of the lake.

It features a formal living/dining room combo. The kitchen offers a small window seat eat-in area.

Convenient to all shopping, I-4, & Toll 417.

Enjoy the Lakefront sunsets due West. These sunsets are the best you’ll ever see and you will feel like you are in a serene vacation destination while in your own backyard. This quaint Florida retreat can be your new cozy residence.

First month and $1500 deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

