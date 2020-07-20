164 Rose Hill Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom /2 bath home is nestled onto a wooded street, and has a tranquil Lakefront fenced backyard.



* 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1200 sq feet

* All Tile floors

* Washer/Dryer

* All appliances

* 2 car garage

* All bedrooms/living room have ceiling fans with lighting



The master bedroom offers a small walk-in closet, private bath, and amazing view of the lake.



It features a formal living/dining room combo. The kitchen offers a small window seat eat-in area.



Convenient to all shopping, I-4, & Toll 417.



Enjoy the Lakefront sunsets due West. These sunsets are the best you’ll ever see and you will feel like you are in a serene vacation destination while in your own backyard. This quaint Florida retreat can be your new cozy residence.



First month and $1500 deposit required.