1624 S Pine Ridge Circle #D2

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

TWO MONTHS FREE RENT! Gated Community of Pine Ridge! - AVAILABLE NOW! Come see this adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Open floor plan with the living room/dining area combined, all kitchen appliances, inside utility with washer and dryer, tile and laminate flooring and screened porch.

Community features a clubhouse with pool, tennis courts and is gated.



HOA REQUIREMENTS - NO EXCEPTIONS:

The entire application must be completed - any items that are not applicable must be marked n/a.

Credit score of 700 minimum

Verifiable income

Job History - 6 months or more on current job

Rental/ResidentiaI History - no evictions or collections from prior residences

Collections Report reasonably clean (balance of reported accounts are not to be delinquent or in collections)

Criminal - No violent criminal history, any arrests must be disclosed fully on the application.

ID's must be submitted with the application that are legible.

If living in Florida for over 30 days, driver's license must match address given on application

Tag on vehicle must be registered to Florida if living in Florida over time limit allowed by State of Florida (30 days)

Auto Disapproval if false information is given on application!!!

There will be an automatic disapproval if resident is moved in before the application is reviewed!!!



FEATURES:

2nd Floor unit

All Appliances except disposal

Great Room

Open floor plan

Inside utility with washer and dryer

Ceiling Fans

Tile and Laminate flooring

Screen Balcony

Cul de Sac

Water included



SCHOOLS:

Northwest Region Elementary Schools: Bentley, Idyllwilde, Wilson

Millennium Middle

Seminole High



Small Pet (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2464508)