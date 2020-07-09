All apartments in Sanford
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR

158 Country Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

158 Country Club Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SANFORD - COUNTRY CLUB MANOR - WOW!! Check out this remodeled 2BR/1BA, plus a bonus room, located close to Lake Mary and Seminole State College. Fully renovated, brand new kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathroom. Brand new air conditioning system which is ideal for energy efficiency. New flooring, light fixtures, freshly painted inside and out. The bonus room can be used as a Den, third bedroom, home office or play room. Huge fenced back yard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

***DECEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL***
Take occupancy by December 31st and receive a $250 Gift Card upon move-in.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 414-4466 or email mc1-00486@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5301837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR have any available units?
158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR have?
Some of 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR currently offering any rent specials?
158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR is pet friendly.
Does 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR offer parking?
No, 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR does not offer parking.
Does 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR have a pool?
No, 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR does not have a pool.
Does 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR have accessible units?
No, 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 158 COUNTRY CLUB CIR has units with air conditioning.

