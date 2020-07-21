Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

158 Bristol Forest Trail Available 02/29/20 West Sanford 4 Bedroom/2 Bath 1934 Sq.Ft. - Located in the Preserve at Lake Monroe, this Open Plan 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home has ceramic tile all the way through! Large living/dining combination and spacious family room off kitchen. 3 Way Split bedroom plan! Ceiling fans and 2" blinds. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet, master bath has garden tub. Inside laundry room. Irrigation system for large privacy fenced yard. Fantastic location near I-4, Central Florida Zoo, Lake Monroe and Downtown Sanford!



(RLNE4079586)